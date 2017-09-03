With the June departure of Don Haggar representing District 10, Governor Dennis Daugaard announced that he was receiving nominations to appoint a replacement.

Governor Daugaard has selected Doug Barthel to fill a vacant position in the House of Representatives, serving constituents in portions of Minnehaha County, including Brandon, Corson and Renner, along with an area in northeastern Sioux Falls encompassing Washington High School, Laura B. Anderson Elementary School, the South Dakota School for the Deaf and Willow Run Golf Course.

If the name Barthel sounds familiar, you may remember his as Chief of Police for the Sioux Falls Police Department, where he served in that position from 2003 to 2015. He retired in 2015 after a thirty year career in law enforcement, and now works as a public affairs specialist at Sanford Health.

In a released statement, the Governor sings the praises of his new appointee: "Doug Barthel is a widely respected public servant," said the Governor. "He will be an excellent legislator and I thank him for continuing his service in this new role."

Barthel grew up in Madison and graduated form USD. His family includes his wife, Patty, and children, Matt and Sarah.

"I am honored and humbled that the Governor has appointed me to fill this very important role. I always enjoyed working in public service and I look forward to representing the people of District 10 with this new opportunity," Barthel said.

His term will continue through 2018.

