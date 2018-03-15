One of the most fun events I was lucky enough to attend last year, was the Ladies Night Out for the Furniture Mission of Sioux Falls! I got together with two of my best pals and we began the evening with dinner at the restaurant in the Hilton Garden Inn.

We then proceeded to spend the rest of the evening at the Furniture Mission fundraiser, eating delicious desserts, laughing and marveling at the amazing furniture and great work this organization does. The Furniture Mission serves those in need in our community by providing gently used furniture to them, free of charge. This simple act helps to turn houses into homes for families trying to rebuild their lives.

Last year's collection of furniture was incredible and they promise over 200 wonderful items this year. If you don't have tickets yet, you'd better hurry! They were close to a sell out last year and have already sold tons of them.

Gather up your gal pals and come to the Ladies' Night Out for the Furniture Mission of Sioux Falls, sponsored by the great folks at Juna Sleep Systems. Put it on your calendar for Friday, April 6, from 7 to 9 PM, (doors open at 6:30 PM). Tickets are only $30 each, or $250 for a table of ten. Call 977-6800 for tickets and more information.

