Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day in South Dakota

Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 has been declared POW/MIA Recognition in South Dakota by Govouner Dennis Daugaard. POW/MIA, stands for Prisoner of War/Missing in Action.

“While we are grateful to all of those who have served our nation, this day is designated to remember and recognize the sacrifices endured by those members of the Armed Forces of the United States who were held as prisoners of war or remain missing in action,” Daugaard said in a statement. “The state of South Dakota continues to support efforts to account for every service member classified as Missing in Action.”

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Larry Zimmerman, asks that all South Dakotans to set aside time on September 21 to honor the people who have fought and lost their lives. As well as remember those in the military today.

“In their service to our country, former prisoners of war and those missing in action have sacrificed mightily to maintain the promise of liberty that we hold dear,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “POW/MIA day affords all of us a great opportunity to reaffirm our vow to never forget the courage of our nation’s staunchest defenders – our former POWs and MIAs. We owe them and their families our gratitude.”