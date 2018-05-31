Friday is National Donut Day, a day where America comes together to celebrate our favorite sugary breakfast food! This holiday was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. So in honor of this tradition, some local business offering some sweet deals tomorrow. Here they are:

Hy-Vee - at all Sioux Falls locations, you can score half a dozen glazed donuts for $1.99.

Flyboy Donuts - located in The Bridges center on 57th Street and Western Avenue, they are offering a National Donut Day Dozen for $15.

Walmart - they giving away 1.2 million free doughnuts to customers nationwide while supplies last. Just walk up to the bakery for a free donut.

And if you are feeling adventurous, you can swing on by Sickie's Garage and chow down on their glazed doughnut burger for only $10.99.

See also: