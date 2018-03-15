Friday's weather could be a real issue if you are planning on traveling around South Dakota, Nebraska, or into South Western Minnesota.

According to Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls: "Another late winter/early spring storm will impact the Tri-State area with a wintry mix of precipitation. Freezing rain will be moving into extreme southeast S.D. late tonight and move into the Sioux Falls area by sunrise Friday. By late morning, snow will be falling in SF and continue throughout the afternoon. A total of 2 to 4" is possible in SF and that's why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Anyone planning travel needs to stay up to date with the forecast as one or two degree change in temperature will dramatically change the forecast!"

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory is in affect from 7:00 AM Friday to 1:00 AM on Saturday for the following counties Lyon and Osceola in IA., Nobles and Rock in MN, Beadle, Kingsbury, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, in Lincoln SD

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected for portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

NWS

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Snow and sleet before 3pm, then snow between 3pm and 5pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain after 5pm. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 3 inches.

Friday Night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 9pm, then freezing rain likely between 9pm and 1am, then a chance of freezing drizzle after 1am. Low around 26. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

