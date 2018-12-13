Free Trial Offer Scams are a Problem Right Now According to BBB

Scammers will scam, and often times it seems like the scamming game intensifies around the holidays.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind consumers to be on the lookout right now for potential free trial offer scams.

As KSFY TV reports , free offer scams end up costing the average consumer around $200 because the people behind the scams make it hard for someone to stop the free trial once it has begun. Even when legal teams are able to stop one scam, another scam is typically not too far behind.

According to KSFY , the Federal Trade Commission reports that scams involving fake celebrity endorsements and free trial offers have doubled in number since 2015.

Jessie Schmidt, the Director of the South Dakota Better Business Bureau told KSFY , "So you see that now there are celebrity endorsements for the keto diet, when in fact maybe Dr. Oz did a story about it, so they're saying he's endorsing their product."

What can be done if you believe you've fallen victim to a free trial offer scam? The Better Business Bureau recommends that first, you complain to the company directly. If that fails to solve the problem, the BBB suggests you contact your credit card company, then reach out to the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission to report the fraud.

Source: KSFY TV