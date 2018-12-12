Free Sioux Falls Holiday Kids Hip Hop Parties

Here is another fun opportunity for families around Sioux Falls. Siouxland Public Libraries is holding a fun and free holiday dance party for kids and their parents.

Parents and caregivers can promote children’s love of stories and music with holiday-themed dances at Holly Jolly Hip Hop Parties hosted by three Siouxland Libraries branches. The library branches holding the parties include:

Brandon Community Library - 305 South Splitrock Boulevard - 582-2390 - Tuesday, December 18, 10:15 – 10:45 am

Oak View Branch - 3700 East Third Street - 367-8060 - Wednesday, December 19,10:30 – 11am

- 3700 East Third Street - 367-8060 - Wednesday, December 19,10:30 – 11am Downtown Library - 200 North Dakota Avenue - 367-8700 - Friday, December 21, 10:15 – 10:45 am

All Children ages 2 to 5, along with their parents or caregivers, are invited to attend one or all of these fun celebrations.

If you'd like more information on what will be taking place during these events you can call Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library location at 605-367-8700 or please visit their website at www.siouxlandlib.org .

