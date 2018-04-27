Frampton Delivers, Steve Miller Goes Deep with Blues and Classics

Peter Frampton took to the stage at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Thursday night opening for the Steve Miller Band - and almost immediately proved he's still one of the best guitarists of our generation. It was apparent that the years have not taken a toll on his vocals and fans of the critically-acclaimed Frampton Comes Alive were in their glory.

One of the most emotional performances of the night was Frampton's tribute to the late Chris Cornell with a brilliant and moving version of Black Hole Sun. At the conclusion of the song, Frampton turned toward the backdrop - which was displaying Cornell's image - and raised his hands in tribute to the late Soundgarden lead.

He mentioned his time in Nassau, Bahamas in the 70's where in a moment of great clarity, wrote two of his best songs on the same day; Show Me the Way in the morning and Baby, I Love Your Way in the afternoon.

I was thrilled that Frampton launched into his Humble Pie days - I Don’t Need No Doctor was rock 'n roll at it's finest.

Steve Miller opens with The Stake followed by the 1982 hit Abracadabra.

Peter Frampton joined Miller on stage in what he called the roots of rock ‘n’ roll and performed a masterful Mercury Blues and an incredibly soulful Same ‘Ol Blues. The two guitar legends almost dueled with their axes - and it was brilliant.

Midway through Miller's set concert-goers get a look at him from the 70's on the giant backdrop.

At times it felt like there was too much midrange in the sound and the rhythm guitar needed to be turned up.

The Joker was a crowd favorite. This is the song that with everybody singing “I really like your peaches wanna shake your tree” could've been heard in Hartford.

Miller broke away from his traditional hits for the better part of his show. Miller performed a few instrumentals for which he won a Grammy Award. The patient fans were treated to an incredibly beautiful Fly Like an Eagle.”

Overall we were treated to a few hits from Book of Dreams and Fly Like an Eagle. But for the most part, Miller played quite deep in his extensive library of music.

I was really hoping for In the Wintertime in the encore, but it was not there. The encore included mega-hit Jet Airliner though.

Overall, it was a fun night for classic rock fans, and for those who held The Joker and Frampton Comes Alive like the gospel - and for nearly 3 hours...it was.

At the end of the night, the only two questions left were "Do You Feel Like We Do?" and "Is this plastic cup of beer really $9?"

Peter Frampton / Steve Miller Band - April 26, 2018

