Fourth Of July Reservations Opening For South Dakota State Parks

I absolutely love South Dakota's state parks. But if you want to make sure you get the site you want you need to make reservations for campsites and cabins as soon as you can.

If you'd like to book a spot in a South Dakota State Park for the Fourth of July holiday and beyond you can start on Thursday, April 5. Keep in mind that if you arrive earlier, you can reserve earlier. Many campers may make reservations the weekend prior and stay through the holiday.

For reservations and information you can visit www.CampSD.com or call 1-800-710-CAMP (2267).

Saturday, March 31 is the first day to make campsite and cabin reservations for a Friday, June 29 arrival, which is the weekend preceding the Fourth of July holiday.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Central Time on the first day of the 90-day window. This applies to all state parks that take reservations except Custer, which accepts reservations as much as one year before arrival.

