Dog Food Products Recalled Due to Dangers for People and Pets

According to FDA.GOV there has been a sizable dog food recall that could not only make your dog sick, it can sicken people too.

FDA.GOV is reporting: "Raws for Paws out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is recalling about 4,000 pounds of its 5 lb. and 1 lb. chubs of Ground Turkey Pet Food because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products."

Symptoms of Salmonella can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

If you think you have purchased this Turkey Pet Food you should discontinue the use of the product and contact Raws for Paws to determine if their product is subject to this recall. Contact Raws for Paws at 612-465-0372.

