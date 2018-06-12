Former USD Quarterback Chris Streveler Named Starter in Winnipeg

Former University of South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler will be the starting quarterback for Winnipeg in their CFL Football opener.

Streveler signed with Winnipeg at the beginning of May following the conclusion of the NFL Draft and the signing period for undrafted players. The former Coyote entered camp with the opportunity to earn his spot on the roster. Forget about just earning his spot on the roster, Streveler worked his way up and has been named as the starting quarterback in the opening game according to the Winnipeg Sun.

The decision to start Streveler comes off an injury of Winnipeg's most valuable offensive player last year in Matt Nichols. Nichols suffered a knee injury during training camp that has set him back another 4-6 more weeks.

Streveler will lead the Blue Bombers into their regular season schedule on Thursday, June 14 against Edmonton. Thursday night's game is scheduled to be shown on ESPN2 with a 6:30 kickoff. Streveler went 13-19 for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during the preseason.

During his time at South Dakota, Streveler threw for 6,081 yards, and 54 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,543 yards and 20 touchdowns.

