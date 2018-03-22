Former USD Lineman Tom Compton to Sign with Minnesota Vikings

Former University of South Dakota offensive lineman Tom Compton will be moving closer to home as he will sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press is reporting that Compton will sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Compton will be entering his seventh season in the NFL.

The Rosemount, Minnesota native joined USD in 2007 and redshirted his freshman year. He played for the Coyotes from 2008-2011 earning Great West Conference honors in three of his four seasons.

Compton was drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and played there until 2015. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in his first free agency stint, and was on the roster for Super Bowl LI against the Patriots. He spent last season as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Through his career, Compton has appeared in 71 NFL games and has started 15 of them. Five of those starts came last season with the Bears.

Compton is also now reunited with his former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

