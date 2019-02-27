Former Tribal Program Secretary Accused of Embezzlement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former secretary of the Oglala Sioux Credit and Finance Office has pleaded not guilty to embezzlement.

Forty-one-year-old Helen Hernandez, of Pine Ridge, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the tribal office in 2014 and 2015. She was indicted earlier this month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Hernandez faces up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution if convicted.

