Former South Dakota DCI Agent Awarded $1.2 Million in Lawsuit
A jury has awarded former South Dakota DCI agent Laura Zylstra Kaiser $1.2 million in a civil rights lawsuit.
The award included $400,000 for mental anguish, emotional suffering and loss of reputation, $311,812 for lost wages and $498,929 for lost benefits.
It is alleged former Brown county deputy Sheriff Ross Erickson made comments about the anatomy of Zylstra Kaiser in 2011.
After filing a complaint, it was alleged that Zysltra Kaiser was transferred to a new position as a form of retaliation, according to Dakota Free Press.
