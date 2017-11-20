Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Officially Opens the Holiday Season

The Christmas Elves have paid a visit to the Results Radio offices and our entire building is decorated for this festive season.

I'm now in the Christmas mood.

And before too long we'll be lining up along Phillips Avenue downtown Sioux Falls for the 26th Annual Parade of Lights on Friday, November 24th at 7:30.

As one of our cities best events for the holidays the Parade of Lights offers everyone the opportunity to be part of the Sioux Falls tradition.

The late Sioux Falls city planner Steve Metli will be honorary Parade of Lights Grand Marshal.

And a new entry this year comes from Downtown Sioux Falls, INC.

Along with Metli's family Sean Kjergaard was chosen as honorary Junior Grand Marshal.

Kjergaard and the Metli Family will lead the 26th Annual Parade of Lights on Friday (November 24) at 7:30 PM.

