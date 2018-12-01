Former President and World War II Veteran George H.W. Bush Dies

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, has passed away at the age of 94. The official announcement came from his office on Friday evening.

His passing came just over seven months after his wife of 73 years Barbara Bush died in April of 2018. He leaves five surviving children including George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States and was preceded in death by his second child, daughter Pauline Robinson Bush.

Although being President would be the pinnacle of his achievements, George H.W. also served as a Naval aviator during the second World War. His public service ranged from foreign envoy to Director of the CIA in addition to his time in elected positions.

His only term as President coincided with the breakup of the Soviet Union at the conclusion of the Cold War and sending American troops to Iraq in response to an invasion of Kuwait.

Bush was elected President following eight years as Vice President to Ronald Regan defeating Democrat Michael Dukakis by taking 40 states and collecting 426 electoral votes in 1988. Bush was defeated in his re-election bid by William Jefferson Clinton in 1992.