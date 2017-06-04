Former NBA Player and Coach Flips Car and Arrested on DUI Charge

Since retiring from the NBA, Derek Fisher has had a tumultuous start to his post NBA life.

According to multiple reports, the former NBA player and coach was arrested on suspicion of DUI after flipping his vehicle on a California highway.

ESPN reports that neither he nor his passenger was hurt and that the passenger was former Basketball Wives Gloria Govan.

Since retiring, Fisher has seen a head coaching gig with the Knicks end very quickly and a spat with current Warriors swing man Matt Barnes that involved Barnes ex. That ex just happened to be Gloria Govan.

Recently, TNT and NBA TV had featured Fisher as one of their NBA analyst during the 2016-2017 season.