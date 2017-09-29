Former Custer City Official Sentenced for Child Sex Crimes

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A former Custer city official has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Former planning administrator Scott Simianer was accused of inappropriately touching a pre-teenage girl and taking pornographic photos of her in 2015.

He reached a deal with prosecutors earlier this year and entered an Alford plea, not admitting guilt but acknowledging that there was enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it the same as a guilty plea.

The Rapid City Journal reports the 55-year-old Simianer was sentenced Thursday. He'll be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

