Ford Recalling 1.4 Million Cars Because of Steering Wheel Problem

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall involving 1.4-million cars in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The reason the cars are being recalled is because there's a risk of the steering wheel coming loose, causing drivers to lose control.

According to KSFY News, the recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars, model years 2014 through 2018. Ford says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the steering wheel bolts loosening over time.

In the event you drive either a Ford Fusion or Lincoln MKZ, again model years 2014 through 2018, and receive a recall notice, you're to take the car to your local dealer. The notice should arrive in the mail within the next few days.

The plan is to replace the steering wheel bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads. A nylon patch will also be added to the steering column in order to stop the steering wheel from coming loose.

