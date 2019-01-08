Ford Conducts Largest Recall In History

Ford is conducting what is considered the largest series of recalls in history. Is you're Ford part of this recall?

This recall is involving over 780,000 vehicles due to a need to replace the passenger side Takata airbags. The airbag inflators could cause an explosion and shoot out shrapnel.

The vehicles being recalled include:

2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX

2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger

2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ

2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan

2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang

Ford Motor Company says parts are available for all of the Ford vehicles in the highest priority groups and they urge customers to contact their dealer immediately for free repairs.

The Denver Post is reporting that at least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by the inflators.

You can find out if your vehicle is part of this recall by going to Ford's website and entering your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).