Food Truck Mash-Up Helps Feeding South Dakota

On September 29th, 2018 at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds there will be a special food festival from 3 PM until 11 PM. This food festival is called Food Truck Mash-Up and it is benefitting Feeding South Dakota.

Argus Leader Media, White Wall Sessions, Feeding South Dakota, and USA Today Networks are coming together to host this epic event.

Feeding South Dakota will be accepting canned good donations and the first 100 people with 3 or more canned goods will receive $5 in Mash-Up Cash.

The event is also a competition for the food trucks so be sure to vote for your favorite. There will be opportunities to win free food and, of course, with White Wall Sessions involved, there will be live music. The music lineup includes Pale Norse , Ultra Violet Fever , TUFF ROOTS , The Union Grove Pickers , and The Working Poor.

I'm sure you're wondering what kind of food trucks will be there. I mean, the event is called Food Truck Mash Up after all! So put on your stretchy pants because there is tons of food: Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza , The SDSU Ice Cream Truck , Dakota Snow , Breaking Burrito , Lunchboxsufu , KK & Sons LAO & Thai Food , Phan Food LLC , Antojitos, Latinos LLC , Broken Trellis , Taqueria Sanchez food truck , Fergie's Food Trailer , J&J Concessions, and Howard Concessions.

There are a few different options for ticket prices, but General Admission after 5 PM is just $5!

And make sure when you post your food pictures on the Gram, you use the official hashtag! #FoodTruckMashUp