Follow Up to Gitchie Girl, Authors Pen Book About Sioux Falls Drug Dealer

You may know two Sioux Falls authors by the Gitchie Girl book, depicting the lone woman who survived the murders at Gitchie Manitou near Sioux Falls across the border in Iowa in 1973.

Now a new book has been penned by the duo, and if you liked Gitchie Girl, this book promises to be just as riveting. Staying true to their passion of Sioux Falls area crimes, Phil and Sandy Hamman have penned the book, Rap Sheet: Inside the Life of a Career Criminal.

If the name Matt Lofton sounds familiar to you, he is a Sioux Falls native, and the book recounts his life of supplying the Sioux Falls area with drugs, even while behind bars. The twists and turns include a life changing epiphany while in solitary confinement.

Find out more about the book and meet the authors at a free event at Siouxland Libraries Ronning Branch, 3100 East 49th Street, Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 10:30 AM to 12 noon. Copies of the Hammans’ books will be available for purchase.

Reservations are highly recommended, as these events typically have a waiting list to attend. Reserve or make a cancellation at www.siouxlandlib.org or call 367-8700. The book is available for purchase at Kaladi's at 26th and Minnesota in Sioux Falls.

