The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Beaver Creek in the areas starting with the Minnesota communities of Luverne, through the town of Beaver Creek, then crossing the Minnesota/South Dakota border into town of Brandon.

Todd Heitkamp from the National Weather Service says to expect minor flooding in these areas, with flood waters encroaching on fields, ditches and possibly roads in the affected areas.

A statement from the National Weather Service Detailed the concerns:

Rain and Snowmelt in Western Rock County in southwestern Minnesota

Southeastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota until 8:45 PM CST Monday (March 6)

across the Beaver Creek basin.

to Brandon.

The wintry blast continues throughout the region as the National weather service has issued a blizzard warning in central South Dakota, and between four to six inches of snow expected in the Sioux Falls area.

