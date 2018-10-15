They are one of the true legends of rock and roll: Fleetwood Mac! Formed in London in 1967 the British-American band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling bands. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Fleetwood Mac etched their names in rock history with such songs as “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Don’t Stop,” “Gypsy,” “Tusk,” “Sara,” "Big Love," "Landslide," "Dreams," "Hold Me," and many, many more.

Now, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn are coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on October 24 and you could be there to watch the legends perform.

