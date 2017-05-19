Five Things I Will Never Do

1

Getty Images

I am not afraid of heights, not in that broad of a spectrum. I am fine being in an airplane or in a 20-story building. However I am not fine at any elevation where I don't feel completely secure and a fall would cause me to sustain serious injury. So I can sit on scaffolding twenty feet above my driveway and paint but I can't stand on a wobbly ladder and do the same thing. That's why riding in a plane only to intentionally jump out of it is completely out of the question.

One might ask me "what about if the plane is going to crash?" Well if there is a parachute available, yeah, then I would. But that's not skydiving. That's ejecting, or escaping. Skydiving is for fun. It doesn't look fun for me to actually do.