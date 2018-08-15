Five South Dakota Men Nabbed in Sex Sting

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office says six people have been arrested as a result of a sex trafficking sting. Five of them are from South Dakota.

Jackley says his office was joined by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Sturgis Police Department and Rapid City Police Department in the sting, with cooperation from the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The following individuals have been charged:

Robert Bungert, 55, of Sturgis

Zam Mung, 29, of Rapid City

Jeremiah Stertz, 30, of Yankton

Paul Heib, 50, of Rapid City

Connor Harmon, 20, of Sturgis

Adam Myosky, 38, of Port Clinton, Ohio.

The men are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

“Our operations continue to protect children and send a message that South Dakota is off-limits to anyone seeking to harm our children,” said Jackley.

Jackley says this cooperative operation continues to focus on removing sexual predators from the streets.

The Attorney General's Office reminds the public that the group is innocent unless proven guilty.

