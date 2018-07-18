Five Reasons You Might Want One of Those Robot Vacuums

My wife and I have quite a history revolving around vacuums. One year she turned down a wedding ring upgrade for an expensive Kirby Vacuum. Recently, our latest vacuum started to show some signs of aging. We noticed that friends had a robot vacuum and they liked so we put it on the consideration list.

I wasn't entirely sold on the concept, so asked the question on our Facebook page: Do you have a robot vacuum and if so what do you think about it!?

Several listeners responded, and two names kept coming up. Roomba and Neato. I had not heard of Neato but my wife said she had read reviews. It's different than the Rumba because it's shaped like the letter D. It's not round like the Roomba. I'm not saying one is better than the other, but they are different!

So we got the Neato, plugged it in and literally waited for it to fail. I actually tried to set up even more obstacles in our house for it to mess up on. The problem was it never did. It's pretty amazing. If it doesn't like something, it just turns away. After watching it run through a cycle I came up with my list of 5 reasons why you might want to get one.

We're busy. We both work so finding someone or something else to do a chore like vacuuming was appealing. I don't mind doing it, but like coming home to a freshly vacuumed house. Technology is catching up. They don't fall down stairs and it actually vacuumed behind a chair I wouldn't have thought about moving. Pets! We have a dog and a cat. When you empty the canister after it runs you really start to like it. Easy to operate. We didn't get the one that you start with Alexa or a smartphone, but it was easy to set up a schedule for it to follow. Set it and forget it. We've set ours up to vacuum every other day. Now I'll still do stairs with the standard Vacuum, but for the most part, we'll use the Neato to do most of the heavy lifting during the week.

How about you? Do you have a robotic vacuum at your place? If so, what do you like about it? What could it do better? I'd love to hear from you! You can reach me by email anytime. jdcollins@kikn.com