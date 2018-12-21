Five Myths that Don’t Keep your Real Xmas Tree Alive (Vodka? Really?)

When it comes to keeping your Christmas tree alive, some people use many different kinds of methods. For instance, if you combine hot water, bleach, corn syrup, Epsom salt, borax, chelated iron, these are the ingredients in a “magic mixture” for keeping a Christmas tree, “a beautiful shade of green," according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

Believe it or not, there are some people out that actually use Viagra! An article published by Slate says that there are many urban legends out there on how to keep your tree looking fresh and green. Those urban legends include Viagra, Vodka, Apsrin, Sprite, and even Ketchup!

But the one true way to keep your Christmas tree looking healthy this holiday season is to just give it water, that's it. It's already dead and by giving it water daily, will help keep it fresh for a little while.

Source: Slate