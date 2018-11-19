Fistful of Counterfeit Dollars Passed in Sioux Falls

Over the weekend there were a half dozen instances where people tried to pass counterfeit bills in Sioux Falls. One of them led to two suspects being arrested.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a fake $20 bill, a bogus $10 bill and four different cases of fake $100 bills were reported. One of the hundred dollar bills were reportedly used at a casino on West 12th Street.

“We had two people that went into the business that tried to get some change for that hundred (dollar bill). The clerk recognized that it was fake and then (the suspects) left.”

Police came to the scene and both people were still nearby and a 35-year old woman and a 39-year old man who are both from Sioux Falls were taken into custody. The two suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Both suspects were charged with forgery and they also had outstanding warrants against them. The man also had drugs in his possession and will face additional charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana.