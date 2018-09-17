First Snow Contest: Call It Before You Blow It!

It's coming Sioux Falls. You know it is. It's unavoidable. Like Death and Taxes. SNOW!

But Results Radio wants to make it a little easier for you to deal with ( can't help you with the whole death and taxes thing ). So, this year we are asking you to tell us when the first significant snowfall will hit and how much we will have to deal with.

If you are one of the people who correctly predict when and how much snow you will be automatically entered to win one of three great prizes: a Simplicity Snowblower from D&D Small Engine Repair & Sales (1st Place) ; free airfare for two (2) to Las Vegas * from All About Travel (2nd Place) ; or 50 free hot drinks from Caribou Coffee (3rd Place)!

Register between now and October 28. Then, when we have our first significant snowfall of 1 inch or more according to Shawn Cable of KSFY , we will select three (3) lucky winners. So don't wait. Make your prediction today!

* Allegiant Flights Only. Must Book Within 1 Year (October 28, 2019). No Cash Value, Non-Transferable. Bags & Seat Fees Additional. Must be 21 Years of Age or Older.