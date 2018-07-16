First Premier Bank Buying Prime Downtown Property

City developers who over the years had hoped to spruce-up the southern entrance to downtown Sioux Falls may soon see their wish come true.

First PREMIER Bank has announced plans to buy the property in the northeast corner of 14th & Minnesota - which many consider one of the major gateways to the downtown area.

According to Bank President Dave Rozenboom, the company is excited about the potential the area brings given its visibility and ease of access.

As of right now there is no timeline or official plans for the land. Over the next few weeks crews will continue to tear down the few vacant homes that remain.

Over the past several years crews have been busy tearing down dilapidated homes on the block. The land currently sits vacant.

