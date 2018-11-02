First Nordic Film Festival in Sioux Falls This Month

Frankly, I'm surprised it has taken this long for Sioux Falls to put on a Nordic Film Festival. With the large "Norskie" or "Scandihoovian" population in this area and the importance of Nordic/Scandinavian heritage in this part of the world, you would have thought this would be an annual event already.

Thankfully Cinema Falls has taken the Viking by the horns and will present the first Scandia Falls 2018 Nordic Film Festival on Sunday, November 18th from 2:30 to 9:30 PM at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

Not that they haven't already shown amazing Nordic films here in Sioux Falls. Academy Award nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, A Man Called Ove , was shown here in two sold-out screenings.

Now you will be able to get in on a true "hygge" ( pronounced hue- guh , a Norwegian word meaning coziness ) celebration. Not only can you take in the films, ( only $15 ) but you could do a totally immersive experience by partaking in the True North Smorgasbord ( Separate ticket for $45 ) at Bros. Brasserie. It will feature all traditional Nordic foods like; Swedish meatballs, Lefse, smoked trout, Scandinavian meats and cheeses, desserts and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets see Cinema Falls online .