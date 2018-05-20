Fire Breaks out in Garretson Home Early Saturday

It was an early morning for firefighters who were forced into action to battle a blaze that broke out in a home in Garretson on Saturday, (May 19). KSFY TV is reporting the fire started around 12:18 Saturday morning in a house located near the intersection of Fourth Street and Canyon Avenue.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department told KSFY, the fire did significant damage to the house, but the lone occupant of the home was able to get out safely on his own, without being injured.

The Garretson Fire Department was the first group of firefighters to arrive on scene. They were quickly joined by firefighters from Valley Springs, the Brandon Fire Department, and the Emergency Management team from Minnehaha County.

Collectively, all four teams were able to extinguish the blaze in a short period of time.

The sheriff's department told KSFY the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. However, the investigation remains underway. More details regarding the blaze when they become available.

Source: KSFY TV

