Thanksgiving is a special time of year when we all can reflect on our blessings and what we can do to help those who are experiencing challenges in their lives. Here's something you can do.

Today marks the kickoff of Feeding South Dakota 8th annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive . This years goal is to provide 3,057 Thanksgiving meals to those who struggle with hunger across South Dakota.

These meals will be distributed to hungry families in local communities throughout the state. To reach this years goal Feeding South Dakota is is asking for your help.

New this year, long-time supporters Greg and Pam Sands are offering a dollar for dollar match up to $14,000 for every online donation made until November 9th.

“As we gather with family and friends this holiday season and reflect on the many blessings we have, this annual Thanksgiving meal drive provides an opportunity to express gratitude by giving back to others in need,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, $20 will provide a family of four with everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Credit card donations can be made online at feedingsouthdakota.org or over the phone by calling 605.335.0364 and ask for the Gifts Processing Coordinator at ext.126.

Frozen turkeys and holiday fixing donations can be dropped off at the following locations, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.