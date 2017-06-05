Fed-Up Woman Out to Stop Speeders With a Hair Dryer

Here's a very clever way to get drivers to slow down in your neighborhood.

A woman in Britain has been duping drivers into slowing down by pointing a hair dryer at them, making them think she's holding a radar gun to capture how fast they're going and resulting in them slowing down out of fear they may get a ticket.

I have never seen so many people's brake lights go on and all it takes is a hair dryer," says 64-year-old Jean Brooks, who also added, "If we can't be safe in our own streets, how the hell are we going to be safe in the world?"

So, what do you think? Is this a brilliant idea or is it a case of someone going to unnecessary lengths to stop a problem that is better left to the authorities to handle?