FCS Playoffs: South Dakota State Gets #5 Seed, First-Round Bye

For the third straight year, South Dakota State will be enjoying the spoils of being a Top Eight seed in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs .

The Jackrabbits (8-2/6-2 Missouri Valley Conference ) are number-five overall and will get a first-round bye before hosting winner of Saturday's (November 24) game between Duquesne and Towson.

South Dakota State will play the Duquesne-Townson winner, Saturday, December 1, in Brookings at 2:00 PM.

This is SDSU's seventh straight trip to the postseason and the eighth overall in the Division I era.

The Jackrabbits are 6-7 all-time in the FCS Playoffs; 4-0 at home. Last season as the number-five seed, SDSU enjoyed the school's deepest run in the postseason - a trip to the semifinals before losing at James Madison.

In 2016 as the eighth seed, South Dakota lost in round three at North Dakota State

The Big Sky Conference dominated the top eight seeds with three selections.

2018 FCS PLAYOFFS - TOP EIGHT SEEDS

North Dakota State 11-0 Weber State 9-2 Eastern Washington 9-2 Kennesaw State 10-1 South Dakota State 8-2 UC Davis 9-2 Maine 8-3 Colgate 9-1

In all, the Missouri Valley Conference qualified three teams. Northern Iowa (6-5) will host Lamar in Cedar Falls, Saturday (November 24) at 4:00 PM.

It's the 24th consecutive year the league has had at least two teams in the FCS playoffs.

The Colonial Athletic Conference led all leagues with a record six teams in the field of 24.