Favorite Christmas Movie Based on State
When it comes to holiday movies, everyone has a favorite and apparently so do entire states. CableTV.com recently checked out AMC's top 20 Christmas movies and cross-referenced them with Google searches. After doing that, they were able to break-down and figure out what the favorite holiday movie was in each state.
So, what do you think is the most popular Christmas movie in South Dakota? Would you believe it's A Christmas Carol? That's what the folks at CableTV.com claim. I would argue it's Elf starring Will Ferrel - but that's just me.
As for the states around us and what their favorite holiday movies are:
- Minnesota: Home Alone
- Iowa: Christmas Vacation
- Nebraska: Christmas Vacation
- Wyoming: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Montana: Frosty the Snowman
- North Dakota: Home Alone
To check out the other states and what their favorite movies are, go to the CableTV.com website.
Source: CableTV.com