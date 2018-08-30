The Dells Theatre is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month!

As part of the celebration, they will be hosting another South Dakota movie premiere.

On Friday, August 31st we can enjoy the South Dakota premiere of Farmer of the Year.

Farmer of the Year was filmed around Tyler, Minnesota, and in South Dakota at the Corn Palace. You might even notice some Sioux Falls shots in the film.

Screenwriter Kathy Swanson, and the film's producer Vince O’Connell will be in Dell Rapids Friday afternoon to promote the film.

They will be in Mitchell for a public reception with the producers at the Second Floor Art Gallery at the Corn Palace at 5:30 pm.

On Saturday, August 25th they will also be at the Freedom Stage at the State Fair in Huron.

I had the opportunity to have a great conversation with Kathy, and Vince about the films start from screen play to it's completion.

You only need to see the trailer to realize Kathy has a gift for crafting dialogue.

Farmer of the Year makes you feel like you are eavesdropping on the characters life as it unfolds, and you get lost in the beautiful storytelling.

After selling their business Vince, and Kathy decided to take on movie making for their retirement.

They learned movie making is more than a full time job, and seem to have no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

After completing multiple film shorts they tackled Farmer of the Year , and are already planning another movie project.

I am always curious about the creative process, and Kathy told me the Farmer of the Year script took her a little over two years to complete.

Kathy grew up on a farm outside of Tyler, Minnesota, and her roots definitely help her capture the essence of anyone familiar with Midwest life.

You can watch the Farmer of the Year trailer, and learn more about the movie on the official website.

For more information on the events and showtimes check out their website .

Some history behind the Dells Theatre from their press release:

" The art deco theatre was designed by famed Minneapolis theatre architect Perry Crosier. It opened on August 19, 1938. Logan Luxury Theatres Corporation purchased it in 1998 and is the third and current owner of the theatre. They have constantly restored and upgraded the theatre since purchasing it."

I have enjoyed many movies over the years at the Logan Luxury Theatres, and I am grateful for the films, and the unique opportunities they offer movie fans.

