Fans Getting Kaepernick Jerseys for All Kinds of NFL Teams

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 but him impact on the NFL continues to be felt across the entire league.

Whether it is the ongoing collusion lawsuit, to the pushed back Anthem Policy, to the recent Nike ad and even jersey sales.

When Kaepernick began his protests, his jersey sales skyrocketed and even during the 2017 there were tons of people buying the former QB's jersey as well.

Things have gone now to a new level as NFL fans are getting Colin Kaepernick jerseys for teams other than San Francisco where Kaepernick played his entire NFL career.

Most believe Kaepernick will not play quarterback in the NFL again, but on Sunday's there are going to be places for years where his jersey will be worn inside NFL stadiums.