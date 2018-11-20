Famous South Dakota Turkey Duo Receives Presidential Pardon

Getting more close-ups than they have feathers Peas and Carrots have captured the White House Press Corp and anyone with a camera at the nation’s capital.

On Tuesday, November 20 the South Dakota raised turkeys and the enthusiastic press made their way to the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room before the media at the White House. President Donald Trump is preparing to use the power of his office to keep the pair of turkeys off the Thanksgiving table.

Trump’s poultry pardon Tuesday will mean that the two turkeys — a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots — will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. Can you tell which is which? The birds I mean!

And how did they spend their first night in Washington, DC?

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.

"Come on Carrots, I said strut." "And straighten out your snood!"

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.