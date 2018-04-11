Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair Closing Its Doors

Come the end of April Sioux Falls residents will have one less place to take their shoes to get them repaired. Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair on South Van Eps is closing.

Reid and Jylan Matteson, owners of the store, have decided to close the doors for good the end of April and take that next step into retirement.

Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair has served the Sioux Falls community for the past 14 years, not only repairing shoes but also by collecting shoes for the homeless.

For several years now the Mattesons have operated the annual 'Shoes for the Shoeless' campaign, collecting shoes for guests at the Union Gospel Mission.

The plan is to keep the doors open through the close of business on Monday April 30. So, if you find yourself in the area of 112 South Van Eps Avenue, stop in and say "thank you" to Reid and Jylan for all the years they've given back to the Sioux Falls area.

Source: Family Orthopedic and Shoe Repair

