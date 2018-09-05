Fall Swimming Lessons to Begin at the Midco Aquatic Center

Registration for Fall Swimming Lessons is about to begin at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Kiddos can be signed up starting on Tuesday, (September 11) at 6:00 PM for an entire week. Lessons begin September 24 through October 27.

The Midco Aquatic Center presents a great environment for swimming year-round in our cold weather climate according to Jean Pearson, Recreation Program Coordinator.

“This is a great climate-controlled environment for a person to learn to swim and not be concerned with weather conditions or cool temperatures. Learning to swim improves stamina, balance, posture, strength, flexibility, as well as confidence in or around the water. Mastering this skill at a young age can benefit you throughout your life.”

• To register online, you will need to have an active account with the online registration system, which can be set up now.

• In-person registration will be available at the Midco Aquatic Center, at 1601 South Western Avenue.

Swimming lessons will be available for all ages and abilities. For more information regarding swimming lessons and other program offerings at the Midco Aquatic Center, call 367-POOL (7665).

