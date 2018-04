How entrenched is the term 'Fake News' in our everyday lives? So much that it's being added to the next print edition of the Collins Dictionary.

John Q. Public now uses the phrase 'Fake news' so much that the Collins Dictionary has named it the "Word of the Year" (yes, I realize it's actually two words, not one).

According to the latest numbers, usage of the phrase is up by 365% since 2016 - and that's not fake news.

