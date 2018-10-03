Expect Big Wind and Temp Swing Sioux Falls Area

The Sioux Falls tri-state area can expect some interesting Fall weather over the next couple of days with an almost +45 degree swing in temperature from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

The forecast high for Wednesday is around +80 degrees before the temps dip to a low on Thursday morning around +34 degrees.

Secure your garbage cans and anything in your lawn that you don't want blowing to the southeast because when this cold front starts to move into the area late Wednesday afternoon we can expect gusty winds up to 45 mph.

Ben Davis

This is what the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting:

Today: A chance of showers between 8:00 AM and noon. Patchy fog before 8:00 AM. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely after 1:00 PM. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.