Exit 132 Off-Ramp on I-29 near Brookings to Close Monday

Hey, if you're heading to Brookings anytime soon, here's something you should know.

If your travels are going to take you north on I-29 to South Dakota's fourth largest city, be advised, the northbound off-ramp Exit 132, on Interstate 29 will be closed starting Monday (August 14) due to construction.

KSFY TV is reporting that over the next three weeks, road crews will be regrading and paving the Exit 132 ramp. Traffic will be re-routed to Exit 133 outside of Brookings .

The good news, as one ramp closes, another re-opens.

According to KSFY TV , the I-29 southbound on-ramp at Exit 132, which had been closed the past few weeks, will re-open on Monday.

Smoother roads ahead. Just in time for the snowy season. Oh yeah!

Source: KSFY TV

