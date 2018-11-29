Exactly How Many Miles You Can Drive On Empty?

As long as cars have had gas gauges we've all been wondering the same thing: when the needle hits empty, how many more miles to I actually have left before I run out of gas?

Well, wonder no more.

Your Mechanic has released a chart which highlights the 50 best-selling cars in the United States and tells you how many miles you can squeeze out on empty before you're stuck on the side of the road.

As a general rule, most car manufacturers program the low fuel light on your dashboard to come on when you're down to your final two or three gallons. So right away, if you know what kind of mileage you average, you can do a quick calculation in your head as to the miles you have left to drive on fumes.

Your Mechanic

As you can see, there is a tremendous variance depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Some are as few as 25 miles (Chevy Silverado). Others are as many as 114 miles (Nissan Altima). But remember, there are a number of factors that could sway things either way.

At the end of the day, I guess it all really depends on just how lucky you feel.