Ex Tonic Sol Fa Member Sentenced For Theft

(Mark is furthest left.)

Tonic Sol Fa started as a quartet and then a couple years ago... BOOM, they were a trio. I, like many other fans, just figured someone got tired of touring and quit the group.

Boy, was I wrong. According to SC Times, former member, Mark McGowan was convicted for felony theft by swindle and theft by diverting corporate property. Basically between January 2010 and December of 2014, he stole $27,154 from the group.

He was sentenced to probation.

The articles on SCTimes.com states:

If McGowan does not meet the terms of his probation, which include paying just over $13,000 in restitution, he will be subject to up to 60 days in Stearns County Jail.

The remaining members of Tonic Sol Fa were at the sentencing hearing and are ready to move on.

They are currently working on some new music and I'm sure will be back in our neck of the woods around the holidays.

See Also: