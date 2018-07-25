Evidence Shows Some Food Packaging Harmful to Kids

If you have a habit of warming up food in plastic containers in the microwave, or putting plastic water bottles in the dishwasher so you can re-use them - STOP IMMEDIATELY!

There's new evidence out suggesting chemicals in some food packaging are harmful to children - especially young, developing children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, additives in plastics, chemicals in cardboard and nitrates found in processed meats all have a negative impact.

The study determined that certain packaging harms the immune systems of developing children and also increases the risk of childhood obesity.

Researchers also found that eliminating synthetic food coloring in foods decreased ADHD symptoms in some children.

The report recommends not putting plastics in the microwave or dishwasher, along with cutting back on processed foods.

Source: American Academy of Pediatrics

