Everything You Need to Know About the Def Leppard/Journey Concert Wednesday Night

Def Leppard and Journey are bringing their co-headling tour to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Wednesday, July 18. The bands are taking turns opening the show. According to a post on the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center's Facebook page, Journey will open the show and Def Leppard will close.

The concert starts at 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 18 and the doors open at 5:30 PM. Tickets are still available starting at only $47.50 plus fees. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster or the PREMIER Center box office.

There is also a Sioux Falls Canaries game Wednesday night, so the parking lot might be a bit overcrowded. VIP parking is available closer to the PREMIER Center for a cost and is available on a first come, first serve basis the night of the show.

Here are a few other important things to note. One of the biggest complaints is waiting in the security line. If you play by the rules and don't bring in anything you're not supposed to, the lines go pretty fast. From the PREMIER Center's website, here's a list of what you CANNOT bring in:

• No alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use.

• No Audio/Video recorders, professional cameras, tripods or other camera stands, iPads, tablets, GoPros, or selfie sticks.

• No cans, bottles, coolers or other similar containers.

• No backpacks, duffel bags, or oversized bags (bigger than 13" x 15").

• No fireworks.

• No flags/signs with poles.

• No laser pens/pointers of any type.

• No noisemakers such as air horns or vuvuzelas.

• No pepper spray / mace.

• No weapons of any type, including chains, knives, firearms, and spiked jewelry.

• Any other item deemed unacceptable by event/building management.

Ladies, leave your big bags at home. If you bring a purse or a bag, it will take longer to get through security. Wear pants with pockets so you can carry your money, keys, phone and lipstick...or make your man put that stuff in his pockets.

Still cameras and cell phone cameras are allowed, but leave your professional cameras and video equipment at home. Those are prohibited.

Now, the best part - the setlist! Def Leppard stays pretty close to the exact same 16 songs every night. Here's what they've played on this tour:

Rocket Animal Foolin' When Love & Hate Collide Let's Get Rocked Armageddon It Bass Solo Two Steps Behind Man Enough Love Bites Bringin' on the Heartbreak Switch 625 (instrumental) Hysteria Pour Some Sugar On Me Rock of Ages Photograph

Journey's setlist is also a greatest hits playlist:

Separate Ways

Only the Young

Be Good to Yourself

Stone in Love

Wildest Dreams (not played during every show)

Lights

Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin.

Jonathan Cain Piano Solo

Open Arms

Escape

La Do Da

Steve Smith Drum Solo

Any Way You Want It

Neal Schon Guitar Solo

Liberty

Wheel in the Sky

Faithfully

Don't Stop Believin'

Of course, the setlist could change. The songs above are what they have been playing according to several fan sites.

Here's my advice:

Get there early. There is security. Don't blame the PREMIER Center for not getting to your seat by 7:00 PM if you show up at 6:55 PM. If you're running late and don't have time to grab some dinner before the show, remember, there are several places to grab something to eat once you get inside the venue. Get there early and have a piece of pizza, a pretzel, or even gourmet mac 'n cheese. Here's a menu. Leave your bag in the car or at home. All you do is hold up the line if you take in a purse. Read the policies and procedures. Wear comfortable shoes because you're going to be standing. It's a rock concert. People stand, dance and sing. You're probably going to consume a couple of adult beverages. Trust me, you'll enjoy the show much better if you're not three sheets to the wind. No one likes a sloppy drunk. Drink responsibly.

