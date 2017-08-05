Everything You Need to Know about the 2017 Sioux Empire Fair

There's music, a rodeo, the Pipestone Discovery Barn, and maybe the best part, the fair food!

The Sioux Empire Fair is under way at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. When I was a kid, my favorite part of the fair was the carnival rides and games. I'm older now, so the fried cheese curds, Budweiser Beer Garden, and music in the grandstand are more appealing to me.

This year, the fair is bigger and better with more music and more fun activities.

Admission for ages 13 and up is $7 at the gate, kids 6-12 pay $2 and children 5 and under get in free. All grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission, including the PRCA rodeo events. Veterans and military personnel plus one guest get free admission with valid I.D.

Gates are open at the Sioux Empire Fair from 10:00 AM - Midnight now through August 12 and from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 13.

The Front Porch is a relaxing area with plenty of shade and chairs. Enjoy music from Marty Davis, Down Home Family, Sherwin Linton, Phil Baker and more. See the Front Porch schedule here.

The Budweiser Beer Garden is located on the north end of the Grandstand and will feature music from the Undercover Band on August 11 and 12.

Enjoy the exhibits in the Arts Center, Expo Building and the livestock exhibits.

From the merry-go-round to the Zipper, the midway will have plenty of exciting rides for the whole family. If you can drag your kids away from the carnival rides and games, check out the Kids Fun Zone in the Bridlewood Barn.

Get up close and personal with farm animals at Old McDonald's Farm and the Pipestone Discovery Barn.

Don't forget about the food. You'll find deep fried cheese curds, Indian tacos, corn dogs, funnel cakes, mini donuts, roasted corn on the cob, ice cold lemonade, cotton candy - somebody stop me!

Here's a list of events happening this week at the Fair.

Saturday, August 5:

5:30 PM - Res Gen Rock-n-Ride in the Grandstand. Free with paid fair admission.

$10 carnival wristbands from 10:00 PM - Midnight.

Sunday, August 6:

8:00 PM - Hairball with Pop Rocks in the Granstand. Free with paid fair admission.

Monday, August 7:

BillionAuto.com Appreciation Day with free fair admission and $1 carnival rides.

8:00 PM - Gary Allan in the Grandstand. Free with paid fair admission.

Tuesday, August 8:

$15 carnival wristbands

Free admission until 1:00 PM courtesy of Grand Falls Casino.

Senior Citizen Appreciation Day. With a ticket that can be picked up at any Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls or Brandon, senior citizens can enter the fair free of charge and enjoy lunch under the corporate tent while listening to Sherwin Linton and Mary Davis on the Front Porch.

8:00 PM - Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, in the Grandstand. Free with paid fair admission.

Wednesday, August 9:

Free admission until 1:00 PM courtesy of Touchstone Energy.

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Ag Appreciation Lunch. Farmers enjoy a free meal

8:00 PM - George Thorogood and the Destroyers in the Grandstand. Free with paid fair admission.

Thursday, August 10:

Bring three non-perishable food items and receive $10 off the purchase of a carnival wristband.

Free admission until 1:00 PM courtesy of IBEW Local 426.

8:00 PM - Alter Bridge in the Grandstand with opening band CORE. Free with paid fair admission.

Friday, August 11:

Free admission until 1:00 PM courtesy of South Dakota Corn

8:00 PM - Travis Tritt in the grandstand. Free with paid fair admission.

Saturday, August 12:

6:30 PM - PRCA Rodeo in the grandstand with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. Free with paid fair admission.

Sunday, August 13:

1:30 PM - PRCA Rodeo in the grandstand. Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. Free with paid fair admission.